ITALY'S DEFICIT FORECASTS

Italy is set to raise its fiscal deficit forecast for 2012 to around 2.2 percent of gross domestic product, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday, showing that Prime Minister Mario Monti's attempts to rein in the debt are falling short despite his tough austerity measures.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Data from Italian market regulator Consob showed Tod's Diego Della Valle has not increased its stake beyond 8.7 percent, quashing speculaiton that he may already own 10 percent of the company.

Consob also said that from Thursday it will not allow orders on the stock to be entered if they do not specifiy a price limit.

FIAT

The government will meet Fiat's unions next week.

Fitch said late on Wednesday it has confirmed Fiat's long-term rating at BB and its short-term assessment at B, with a negative outlook.

* MEDIOBANCA

The board meets on financial results on Thursday.

Milan prosecutors may be looking into Mediobanca's role as adviser for the Unipol-Fonsai merger deal, Italian newspapers reported on Thursday.

* GENERALI

Czech businessman Petr Kellner has reduced his stake in the Italian insurer to around 0.6 percent from over 2 percent in April 2010, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday.

* FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica is considering hiring a merchant bank to advise the company on the sale of its Ansaldo Energia unit, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday without citing its sources.

SMALL AND MIDCAPS

* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Sky Italia, owned by News Corporation is not interested in buying TI Media's small Italian broadcaster La7, Il Sole 24 reported on Thursday, confirming earlier media reports.

* BENI STABILI

SocGen raised target price to 0.60 euros from 0.45 euros, rating buy

PRELIOS

The real estate management company Prelios said on Wednesday it had received two offers from Italian investment firm Feidos and U.S. asset manager Fortess for the purchase of a stake.

Prelios said in a statement late on Wednesday its board would likely meet on Sept 26 to discuss the offers.

SOPAF

From Thursday, orders on the stock that do not specify a price limit will be banned, Consob said.

