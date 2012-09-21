ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Turkey's Privatisation Administration may sell a 24 percent stake in Halkbank through a secondary public offering within six months, retaining a controlling stake in the state-run lender, government and banking sources said.

The move would be part of the government's efforts to increase revenue through the sale of state assets to improve budgetary balances.

