(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, Sept 24 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Monday.
ROMANIA SELLS CHEMICAL PLANT UNDER IMF DEAL
Romania sold its majority stake in indebted chemical plant
Oltchim on Friday to media tycoon Dan Diaconescu, beginning to
deliver on its commitment to speed up a revenue-boosting scheme
agreed with the IMF, it said on Friday.
CEE MARKETS
Central European currencies gained on Friday, shrugging off
rising expectations of interest rate cuts and paring the week's
losses on growing confidence that Spain will seek aid.
CFR MARFA
The government could approve the privatisation strategy for
state-owned rail freight carrier CFR Marfa this week.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 2
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS --
Convergence watch Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------