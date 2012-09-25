Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
ENEA, ENERGA
Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk would be interested in bidding for state-controlled utilities Enea and Energa once they are put up for sale, the head of his investment vehicle tells Rzeczpospolita.
ALIOR BANK
The sale of the lender has attracted a host of private equity funds such as Blackstone, CVC Capital, Warburg Pincus and Apax Partners, which is cooperating with insurer PZU, writes Puls Biznesu.
RETAIL SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT
The statistics office will publish retail sales and unemployment data for August. Analyst expect sales to rise 5.9 percent and the jobless rate at 12.3 percent.
TK TELEKOM
State railways PKP returns to wider talks with GTS, Netia , and Hawe for further talks on the sale of its phone operator TK Telekom after failing to reach a deal with Hawe.
STALPRODUKT
Polish steel product maker agrees to buy a majority stake in zinc and lead producer Boleslaw, in a move that will help top global steelmaker ArcelorMittal secure zinc supplies in Europe.
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)