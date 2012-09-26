Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RATE CUTS

Polish central bank's monetary easing will be a cycle rather than a one-off rate cut, the bank's head and chief of its rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC), Marek Belka, was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

CHEMICALS

The head of Polish chemicals maker Pulawy, Pawel Jarczewski, told daily Parkiet the company should keep on paying out dividends after it merges with local state-controlled rival Tarnow.

MINERS

The Polish treasury wants to take control over local coal miners from the Economy Ministry, in the hands of the government's junior coalition partner the Peasants Party. The treasury is planning to sell stakes in the companies, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reports.

EKO Holding

Key shareholder and head of the Polish store chain, Krzysztof Gradecki, told the daily Parkiet that he did not allow private equity firm Mid Europa Partners to run due diligence on his company as it owned by a rival local store chain.

ALPHA MEDICAL

Private equity fund Penta Investments plans to offload its medical labs Alpha Medical, with Penta's rival Mid Europa Partners and German Synlab expected to show interest in the unit. It will have a price tag of around 600 million zlotys ($188.34 million), daily Puls Biznesu quoted unnamed sources as saying.

