PGNIG
Poland's gas monopoly plans to cut expenses and sell
non-core assets to offset the rising cost of Russian gas imports
and to ready itself for a planned freeing of central and Eastern
Europe's largest gas market.
DEBT
Poland's government expects the country's debt to fall to
51.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2013 according
to the domestic methodology, a document obtained by Reuters
showed on Wednesday.
ENEA
The utility's chief executive, Maciej Owczarek, may soon
leave the company, Rzeczpospolita writes.
GENERAL MOTORS
The U.S. car maker's Opel car factory in Poland's southern
city of Gliwice will halt production for two days starting
Friday due to the fall in demand, Rzeczpospolita writes.
POLITICAL POLL
Public support for the ruling centre-right Civic Platform
has stabilised at 28 percent, while the backing for the main
opposition party Law and Justice fell to 24 percent, according
to a poll by ZBS Obop and TNS Polska for Gazeta Wyborcza.
