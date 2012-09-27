The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ITALY DEBT AUCTION

--------------------------------------------------------------- 27/09 ROME Treasury sells 0.5-1.0 billion euros fifth

tranche CCTeu (Euribor-linked floating rate

bonds) maturing June 15, 2017; 2.0-3.0 billion

euros ninth tranche 5-year BTPs (fixed rate

bonds) maturing June 1, 2017, at 4,75 percent

coupon; 2.0-3.0 billion euros third tranche

10-year BTPs maturing Nov. 1, 2022, at 5.5

percent coupon.

Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

FIAT

Fiat filed a lawsuit in a U.S. court against the healthcare trust that owns part of Chrysler Group LLC, claiming the trust failed to meet its obligation to sell a small stake in the U.S. automaker after the two sides disagreed on price.

German car maker Volkswagen said it is still interested in buying Italian car maker Fiat's Alfa Romeo unit despite comments by Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne that the brand is not for sale.

PRELIOS

Struggling Italian real estate management company Prelios said on Wednesday it would continue talks with Italian investment firm Feidos and U.S. asset manager Fortess, which have made rival bids for Prelios.

*TELECOM ITALIA

The board meets today and according to Il Sole 24 Ore will discuss the progress of talks with state-backed financing company CDP and the possibility of a network spin-off.

