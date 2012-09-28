Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ENEA

Poland's No.3 utility said on Thursday its Chief Executive Maciej Owczarek had resigned from the post due to personal reasons.

BOGDANKA

Polish coal miner Chief Executive Miroslaw Taras has been sacked by the board over a row about an audit of procurement procedures, the company said in a statement on Friday.

ZA PAK

Polish power firm ZE PAK could be valued at between 1.5-3.7 billion zlotys ($0.5-$1.14 billion) in what is set to be the country's biggest flotation so far this year, market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Daily Parkiet quoted a report by one of the bookrunners saying individual investors may count on a 20-percent discount in the IPO price.

TUROW

PGE's 2.5 billion zlotys ($773 million) upgrade of its Turow power plant may be blocked after an appeal by ecologists was lodged in court, the Polish utility's chief executive said on Thursday.

MONETARY POLICY ASSUMPTIONS

Poland's central bank to publish its annual monetary policy assumptions at 0800 GMT.

Q4 DEBT SUPPLY

Poland's finance ministry releases debt supply for the last three months of the year at 1300 GMT.

CPI EXPECTATIONS

Poland's central bank releases inflation expectations for September at 1200 GMT.

PSE Operator

Poland's power grid PSE-Operator said on Thursday it had raised planned expenditure on network development to around 9.9 billion zlotys ($3.1 billion) in the years 2013-2017, to ensure new sources of generation can be connected as they come onstream.

S&P ON DEFICIT

Poland's dropping of its deficit target for this year and next will not affect its stable rating outlook as long as Warsaw sticks to fiscal consolidation and implements further structural reforms, credit agency Standard and Poor's analyst said.

