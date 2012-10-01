Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PMI

Markit Economics releases its PMI index for September at 0700 GMT.

ENERGA

Polish utility Energa plans to issue bonds to raise funds for investments and to boost its market profile before an initial public offering (IPO) in 2013, its chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

