Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PMI
Markit Economics releases its PMI index for September at
0700 GMT.
ENERGA
Polish utility Energa plans to issue bonds to raise funds
for investments and to boost its market profile before an
initial public offering (IPO) in 2013, its chief executive told
Reuters on Friday.
($1 = 3.1857 Polish zlotys)