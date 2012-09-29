CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to a 12-day low as greenback climbs

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3145, or 76.07 U.S. cents * Loonie touches a 12-day low at C$1.3164 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve TORONTO, Feb 21 The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday to a 12-day low against its U.S. counterpart, whose gains against a basket of major currencies offset higher prices for oil, a major export for Canada. The greenback climbed after two Federal Reserve policymakers pointed to a potential U.S. interest rate increase next