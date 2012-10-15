LONDON Oct 15 The chief executive of the London Metal Exchange said on Monday he expects regulators will approve the proposed sale of the world's largest metals marketplace to Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing by the end of this year.

"We don't anticipate any major problems. We anticipate that we would be legally owned by Hong Kong Exchange hopefully before the end of the year," said Martin Abbott at the annual LME Week Seminar. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Keiron Henderson)