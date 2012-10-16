Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

WAGES

The statistics office will publish September corporate wage and employment data on Tuesday. (1200)

SHALE GAS

The government is expected to approved key assumptions to a long-awaited shale gas draft law, hoping to provide a stable legal environment for investors interested in exploring the reserves.

Rzeczpospolita reports that the total tax burden will not exceed 45 percent of the companies' income.

KGHM

The copper miner is considering issuing eurobonds, the company's chief executive Herbert Wirth was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita.

COAL MINERS

The Economy Ministry and the Treasury ministry will try to convince unions to lower the minimum level of the state's holdings of shares in privatised mining companies, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reports.

INVESTMENTS

The Treasury Ministry hopes it will be able to launch investments worth 10 billion zlotys ($3.16 billion) in 2013 and 20 billion zlotys in 2014 through the state-sponsored Polish Investments programme, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

