WAGES
The statistics office will publish September corporate wage
and employment data on Tuesday. (1200)
SHALE GAS
The government is expected to approved key assumptions to a
long-awaited shale gas draft law, hoping to provide a stable
legal environment for investors interested in exploring the
reserves.
Rzeczpospolita reports that the total tax burden will not
exceed 45 percent of the companies' income.
KGHM
The copper miner is considering issuing eurobonds, the
company's chief executive Herbert Wirth was quoted as saying by
Rzeczpospolita.
COAL MINERS
The Economy Ministry and the Treasury ministry will try to
convince unions to lower the minimum level of the state's
holdings of shares in privatised mining companies, Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna reports.
INVESTMENTS
The Treasury Ministry hopes it will be able to launch
investments worth 10 billion zlotys ($3.16 billion) in 2013 and
20 billion zlotys in 2014 through the state-sponsored Polish
Investments programme, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.
