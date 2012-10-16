RIYADH Oct 16 Saudi Electricity Company
posted a 32 percent rise in third-quarter net profit
on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts.
The utility attributed the net income of 2.88 billion riyals
($768 million) to higher energy sales and limits on the sales
tariff in a bourse statement.
The performance also marked a strong rise in profits from
the previous quarter in a sector with strong seasonal variation.
Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast the company would
earn, on average, 2.27 billion riyals in the three months to
September 30.
The partly state-owned monopoly holder is working to
restructure its operations pending further privatisation of its
operating units.
Its results are highly seasonal due to the wide variation
between summer and winter electricity demand in the sweltering
desert kingdom.
The company benefits from very cheap energy feedstock
supplied by Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Saudi Aramco).
($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting By Angus McDowall)