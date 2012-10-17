Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
OUTPUT, PPI
Poland's statistics office releases industrial output and
producer prices data for September (1200).
TPSA
Poland's top telecom group TPSA cut its guidance
for 2012 on Wednesday, citing a deteriorating macroeconomic
environment and a slowing mobile market.
BUDIMEX
Construction group Budimex, a unit of Spain's
Ferrovial, is in talks to state restructuring agency
ARP over aid for its railway unit PNI, which is in bankruptcy
protection, Budimex Chief Executive Dariusz Blocher was quoted
as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
($1 = 3.1642 Polish zlotys)