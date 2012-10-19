Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEBT SUPPLY

The finance ministry will announce at 1300 GMT the supply for the auction of bonds due July 2014 and October 2023, which will be held on October 23.

PKN ORLEN

Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen estimated that its third-quarter operating profit doubled on an annual basis to around 1.4 billion zlotys ($447 million), matching analysts' expectations, it said in a trading statement on Friday.

ENEA

Poland's third-biggest utility Enea has signed a 950 million zloty ($303 million) 15-year credit line with the European Investment Bank to finance an upgrade of its energy distribution network, the company said on Thursday.

JSW

Miners at Polish coal group JSW have launched a 24-hour strike at 0400 GMT on Friday, raising the stakes in their clash with the management over pay, Piotr Szereda, who jointly represents a majority of JSW's trade unions, told Reuters.

($1 = 3.1642 Polish zlotys)