Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DEBT SUPPLY
The finance ministry will announce at 1300 GMT the supply
for the auction of bonds due July 2014 and October 2023, which
will be held on October 23.
PKN ORLEN
Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen estimated that its
third-quarter operating profit doubled on an annual basis to
around 1.4 billion zlotys ($447 million), matching analysts'
expectations, it said in a trading statement on Friday.
ENEA
Poland's third-biggest utility Enea has signed a
950 million zloty ($303 million) 15-year credit line with the
European Investment Bank to finance an upgrade of its energy
distribution network, the company said on Thursday.
JSW
Miners at Polish coal group JSW have launched a
24-hour strike at 0400 GMT on Friday, raising the stakes in
their clash with the management over pay, Piotr Szereda, who
jointly represents a majority of JSW's trade unions, told
Reuters.
($1 = 3.1642 Polish zlotys)