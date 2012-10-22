Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INFLATION

At 1200 GMT, Poland will publish its net inflation figures for September. Analysts expect core CPI at 2.1 percent year-on-year.

FOG

Heavy fog is delaying flights at Warsaw airports with many of them either redirected to neighbouring cities or waiting for the fog to temporarily dissipate before landing, airport authorities say.

INTEREST RATES

Poland could decide to cut interest rates based on the economic growth data for the third quarter, a hawkish member of the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said on Friday

GROWTH

Economic growth in Poland and the Baltic countries has slowed, but should rebound as early as in 2014, the head of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.

That may not be the case of South Eastern Europe, however, where growth is much slower and countries of the region might encounter problems with reforms due to complicated political situations, he added.

POWER

A consortium of China National Electric Equipment Corporation (CNEEC) and China Overseas Engineering Group (COVEC) placed the lowest bid in a tender for the construction of a 850-megawatt coal-fired unit in Jaworzno for Poland's No.2 utility Tauron, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without citing its sources.

The bid, worth 4.9 billion zlotys ($1.56 billion), may be turned down, the daily writes, if Poland changes its law so that bidders that failed to deliver contracts in the past, as COVEC did with a motorway contract in Poland, are rejected.

PULAWY

Polish chemicals maker Pulawy plans to pay its shareholders a dividend of 5.24 zlotys ($1.66) per share, or a total of 100 million zlotys, the company said in a statement late on Friday.

BOGDANKA

Polish coal miner Bogdanka expects 2013 net profit to at least match this year's because the group is aiming to offset a likely decline in coal prices with higher output, its acting chief executive told Reuters.

RENEWABLES

Poland will raise its short-term renewable energy target and reform rules on biomass co-firing as part of changes to take effect from January 1 2013, economy ministry officials said on Friday.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1642 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 3.1475 Polish zlotys)