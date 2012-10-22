Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
INFLATION
At 1200 GMT, Poland will publish its net inflation figures
for September. Analysts expect core CPI at 2.1 percent
year-on-year.
FOG
Heavy fog is delaying flights at Warsaw airports with many
of them either redirected to neighbouring cities or waiting for
the fog to temporarily dissipate before landing, airport
authorities say.
INTEREST RATES
Poland could decide to cut interest rates based on the
economic growth data for the third quarter, a hawkish member of
the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said on Friday
GROWTH
Economic growth in Poland and the Baltic countries has
slowed, but should rebound as early as in 2014, the head of the
European Bank of Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti
told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.
That may not be the case of South Eastern Europe, however,
where growth is much slower and countries of the region might
encounter problems with reforms due to complicated political
situations, he added.
POWER
A consortium of China National Electric Equipment
Corporation (CNEEC) and China Overseas Engineering Group (COVEC)
placed the lowest bid in a tender for the construction of a
850-megawatt coal-fired unit in Jaworzno for Poland's No.2
utility Tauron, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without
citing its sources.
The bid, worth 4.9 billion zlotys ($1.56 billion), may be
turned down, the daily writes, if Poland changes its law so that
bidders that failed to deliver contracts in the past, as COVEC
did with a motorway contract in Poland, are rejected.
PULAWY
Polish chemicals maker Pulawy plans to pay its
shareholders a dividend of 5.24 zlotys ($1.66) per share, or a
total of 100 million zlotys, the company said in a statement
late on Friday.
BOGDANKA
Polish coal miner Bogdanka expects 2013 net profit
to at least match this year's because the group is aiming to
offset a likely decline in coal prices with higher output, its
acting chief executive told Reuters.
RENEWABLES
Poland will raise its short-term renewable energy target and
reform rules on biomass co-firing as part of changes to take
effect from January 1 2013, economy ministry officials said on
Friday.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.1642 Polish zlotys)
($1 = 3.1475 Polish zlotys)