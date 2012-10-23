Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RETAIL SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT

The statistics office will publish September retail sales and unemployment data. Analysts expect sales to rise 5.05 percent and see the jobless rate at 12.5 percent. (1000)

PAK

Poland sets the price for the flotation of its 50-percent stake in utility ZE PAK at 26.2 zlotys per share, near the lower end of an earlier range, to value the company at 681 million zlotys ($216.9 million.

PKN ORLEN

Financial watchdog KNF will investigate a surge in trade in the refiner ahead of the publication of a trading statement on Friday, Parkiet writes.

TPSA, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Poland's top four mobile operators Plus, Orange, T-Mobile, and Play, as well as telecoms companies Emitel and Sferia, bid for long term evolution (LTE) frequencies, Rzeczpospolita reports without citing its sources.

