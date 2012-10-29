Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
MILLENNIUM
Poland's medium-sized Millennium Bank earned 125 million
zlotys in the third quarter, more than expected.
BONDS
Poland will price its five-year Samurai bond issue on
Friday, IFR reported on Monday. This would be Poland's first
bond issue in Japan since May.
TREASURY
Poland's Treasury Ministry ordered a review of costs and
investments in state-owned companies, daily Rzeczpospolita
wrote.
PKN
Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen may look for a
Canadian or American partner in the company's search for
unconventional sources of gas and oil, also abroad, daily
Rzeczpospolita quotes PKN chief executive as saying.
PAK
Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, a media mogul, said he would not sell
stakes in utility company PAK, which is about to be floated on
the Warsaw bourse, daily Puls Biznesu wrote.
According to the daily, Solorz-Zak does not tie debt of his
media group Polsat Cyfrowy with paying off the debt of his
telecom operator Polkomtel.
($1 = 3.1976 Polish zlotys)