Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

SAMURAI BONDS

Poland issues final price guidance on a 5-year Samurai bond at 65 basis points above midswaps, the tight end of an earlier range of 65-69 basis points, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reports.

BRE BANK

The Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank, reports a 9 percent drop in third-quarter earnings, as expected, due to souring loans on the back of an economic slowdown.

LOTOS

The refiner posts higher-than-expected profit thanks to higher refining margins and a stronger zloty, which reduced its foreign-denominated debt.

LUX MED

Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners has launched the sale of the medical services group, writes Dziennik.

KGHM

Europe's No.2 copper producer raised its 2012 full-year net profit forecast by lower-than-expected 25 percent to 4.74 billion zlotys.

ZE PAK

The Polish utility makes its debut on the Warsaw bourse on Tuesday, after the state sold its 50-percent stake in the company in the initial public offering (IPO).

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX