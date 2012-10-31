UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Portuguese bank Banco Espirito Santo (BES) has attracted demand of more than EUR2bn for its three-year senior unsecured bond.
Guidance has been revised to 6.125% area from initial indications of 6.25% area on the back of the strong investor interest.
Lead managers BES, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and UBS are to close books no later than 1145GMT. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Julian Baker)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts