BUCHAREST Nov 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

JUSTICE

Romania's justice ministry is expected to announce a new chief prosecutor and a new head of the DNA anti-corruption prosecuting office in a news conference on Thursday from 0800 GMT. Agerpres

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES

Romania's central bank is expected to release foreign exchange reserves for October.

ROMANIA PAYS HIGH PRICE FOR 7-YEAR EUROBONDS

Romania sold 1.5 billion euros worth of 7-year Eurobonds, the leads said on Wednesday, the country's third foreign issue this year which analysts said bolstered its funding buffer but came at a high price.

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown led central European currencies lower on Wednesday as the country's shrinking manufacturing sector prompted investors to sell before an interest rate decision on Thursday.

ROMANIA SETS NOV 15 DEADLINE FOR OTC POWER PLATFORM DRAFT PLAN

Romania's energy regulator has set a Nov. 15 deadline to finish drafting documents to launch an over-the-counter electricity trading platform, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, after all brokered deals stopped in September due to a new law.

ENEL KEEN ON TAKING STAKE IN TAP PIPELINE

Italy's biggest power utility Enel is keen for a stake in the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project that aims to pump Azeri gas to Europe, CEO Fulvio Conti said on Wednesday.

METRO EYES PIECEMEAL SALE OF REAL OPS - SOURCES

Germany's Metro is considering splitting the international side of its Real hypermarkets into separate country units to make a potential sale of the division easier, sources told Reuters.

PETROM

Romania does not plan anymore to sell a 10 percent stake it holds in top oil and gas firm Petrom, President Traian Basescu said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 2

BRD

The central bank approved Philipp Lhotte as the new CEO and president of Romania's largest listed bank BRD.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 6

WIND

Czech utility CEZ is in advanced talks to buy new wind energy projects in Romania, said Martin Pacovsky, CEZ director in charge of external investments.

Evenimentul Zilei, Page 8

