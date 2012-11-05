Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
POLKOMTEL
Zygmunt Solorz-Zak may soon float his mobile phone operator,
daily Rzeczpospolita writes. Solarz-Zak, who also owns small
lender Invest-Bank also said that he may return to talks about
cooperation with rival Alior Bank.
PHN HOLDING
Poland's Treasury Ministry may offer a minority stake in its
real-estate group to a private equity firm before floating a
majority stake on the Warsaw bourse, Rzeczpospolita writes.
SAMURAI BONDS
Poland sold two tranches of yen-denominated bonds worth 66
billion yen ($823.6 million) on Friday, more than double the
minimum it wanted to raise, Thomson Reuters news and market
analysis service IFR reported.
