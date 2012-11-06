Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

GAS PRICES

Poland's natural gas monopoly PGNiG reached an agreement with Russia's Gazprom and will pay less for gas imported from Russia, PGNiG said in a statement on Tuesday. The lower price will have a positive impact on the company's EBITDA in 2012 of about 2-3 billion zlotys.

RATES

Poland's central bank Monetary Policy Council starts its two-day meeting on interest rates on Tuesday. All analysts polled by Reuters expect the Council to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent, when it announces its decision on Wednesday

BANK HANDLOWY

Poland's Bank Handlowy net profit for the third quarter increased to a higher-than-expected 251 million zlotys ($77.87 million) from 183 million in the corresponding period last year, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

BANKRUPTCIES

The number of bankruptcies in Poland increased by around 25 percent in the January-October period compared to the corresponding period last year, the Gazeta Wyborcza daily wrote, quoting data collected by Euler Hermes.

LOTOS

Refiner Lotos plans to have a 10-percent share in the retail market for fuels in Poland next year, earlier than targeted in the company's strategy, the company's chief executive told the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

PKN

Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen might be interested in buying the chain of Finnish Neste's 106 gas stations in Poland, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported citing unnamed sources.

JSW

The unions in coal miner JSW will meet with the company's board on Thursday in a last attempt to avoid a strike planned for the first half of November, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

