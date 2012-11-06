Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
GAS PRICES
Poland's natural gas monopoly PGNiG reached an
agreement with Russia's Gazprom and will pay less for
gas imported from Russia, PGNiG said in a statement on Tuesday.
The lower price will have a positive impact on the company's
EBITDA in 2012 of about 2-3 billion zlotys.
RATES
Poland's central bank Monetary Policy Council starts its
two-day meeting on interest rates on Tuesday. All analysts
polled by Reuters expect the Council to cut interest rates by 25
basis points to 4.5 percent, when it announces its decision on
Wednesday
BANK HANDLOWY
Poland's Bank Handlowy net profit for the third quarter
increased to a higher-than-expected 251 million zlotys ($77.87
million) from 183 million in the corresponding period last year,
the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
BANKRUPTCIES
The number of bankruptcies in Poland increased by around 25
percent in the January-October period compared to the
corresponding period last year, the Gazeta Wyborcza daily wrote,
quoting data collected by Euler Hermes.
LOTOS
Refiner Lotos plans to have a 10-percent share in the retail
market for fuels in Poland next year, earlier than targeted in
the company's strategy, the company's chief executive told the
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
PKN
Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen might be interested
in buying the chain of Finnish Neste's 106 gas
stations in Poland, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported citing
unnamed sources.
JSW
The unions in coal miner JSW will meet with the company's
board on Thursday in a last attempt to avoid a strike planned
for the first half of November, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
