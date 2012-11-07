(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Nov 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
INFLATION REPORT
Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu is expected to present
the quarterly inflation report in a news conference starting at
0900 GMT.
PRESIDENT MEETS PRIME MINISTER
President Traian Basescu is expected to meet Prime Minister
Victor Ponta at 0900 GMT to discuss the 2013 budget and
Romania's deal with the IMF. Agerpres
ROMANIA'S PETROM Q3 NET PROFIT AT 870 MLN LEI
Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom,
majority-owned by Austria's OMV, posted a net profit
of 870 million lei ($246.56 million) for the third quarter,
below market expectations.
ROMANIA'S OPPOSITION PLEDGES TAX CUT TO WOO VOTERS
Romania's new alliance of centre-right political parties is
promising to cut the single corporate and personal income tax
rate if it wins next month's election, saying it wants to
attract more foreign investment to the European Union's
second-poorest country.
ROMANIA NET WAGES RISE 5.1 PCT Y/Y IN SEPT
Net average wages in Romania rose by 5.1 percent on the year
to 1,538 lei ($430) in September and were up 0.3 percent from
the previous month, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on
Tuesday.
ROMANIA BRD 9-MONTH NET PROFIT AT 10 MLN LEI
Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by
France's Societe Generale, posted a nine-month net
profit of 10 million lei ($2.8 million), below expectations.
TRANSGAZ
The government could postpone the listing of a minority
stake in pipeline operator Transgaz, brokers said.
Ziarul Financiar, page 16
CEE MARKETS
The Polish zloty and Czech crown weakened against the euro
on Tuesday, driven by the prospect of looser monetary policy and
weak output data in Prague, while other emerging European
currencies posted small gains.
FINANCING BUFFER
Romania now has a financing buffer of 6.3 billion euros
($8.06 billion), Prime Minister Victor Ponta said.
Jurnalul National, Page 8
($1 = 0.7812 euros)