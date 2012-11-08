Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

RATES

Poland's central bank cut interest rates for the first time in three years on Wednesday and its governor said it may ease monetary policy again as soon as next month

DEBT

The finance ministry holds a five-year bond tender. Results due at 1100 GMT.

ECONOMIC FORECASTS

The European Commission's forecasts for Poland's economic growth and deficit in the years 2012-2013 are broadly in line with the government's, but Poland is more optimistic about 2014, when it expects a significant acceleration of growth both in Europe and in Poland, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski tells broadcaster Polskie Radio.

NUCLEAR ENERGY

Poland plans to bypass the usual public procurement regulations in a tender for technology for its first nuclear power station to avoid potential appeals and thus hasten the process, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

GETIN NOBLE BANK

The lender controlled by Polish millionaire Leszek Czarnecki, bought a local unit of Dexia for 57 million zlotys ($18 million), Puls Biznesu writes.

KBC

The sale of the Belgian lender's local pension fund unit OFE Warta has attracted three potential bidders, including Bankowy PTE, controlled by the Poland's largest lender PKO BP, another unnamed pension fund and a company from outside the sector, Rzeczpospolita reports without citing its sources.

The daily values the company at 70-80 million zlotys ($22-25 million).