BRIEF-Egypt's Alexandria Medical Services FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 17 million versus EGP 12 million year ago
COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Shares in Denmark's Novo Nordisk on Friday jumped 8.6 percent after an advisory panel to the FDA in the United states late on Thursday voted to recommend approval of long-acting insulin degludec.
Novo Nordisk shares traded up 8.6 percent at 0806 GMT against a 4.0 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
* FY net profit EGP 17 million versus EGP 12 million year ago
Feb 18 Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff known as Jane Roe in the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling legalizing abortion, died on Saturday at the age of 69, a journalist close to McCorvey said.
VIENNA, Feb 18 Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche said on Saturday that a combination of its immunotherapy drug Tecentriq and its blockbuster cancer drug Avastin had shown encouraging results in a Phase II trial in treating a type of kidney cancer.