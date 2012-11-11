METALS-London copper finds modest support after overnight rout
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Updates prices)
DUBAI Nov 11 Activist preacher Moaz al-Khatib has been elected as the first leader of a new Syrian opposition umbrella group that hopes to win international recognition and prepare for a post-Assad Syria, in a poll counted before reporters.
Influential businessman Riad Seif, who proposed the U.S.-backed initiative to set up an umbrella group of opposition groups inside and outside Syria, was elected as deputy president along with Suhair al-Atassi, a well-known female activist.
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Updates prices)
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
LONDON, Feb 24 Royal Bank of Scotland reported on Friday a sharp rise in losses as higher misconduct charges and restructuring costs underscored the challenges facing the lender nine years after it required the world's biggest bank bailout.