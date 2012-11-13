Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

PEKAO

The lender reports a 4-percent rise in third-quarter net profit after some financial gains helped offset fresh provisions for bad loans to ailing the construction sector.

TAURON

The utility beat market expectations with a 44-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on Tuesday on high coal output and the consolidation of results of power distributor GZE it bought in 2011.

LUX-MED

Seven bidders will likely battle for the medical services company put up for sale for Mid Europa Partners. They include private equity groups Blackstone, Bridgepoint, EQT and BC Partners, writes Dziennik.

....

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX