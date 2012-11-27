MADRID Nov 27 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SPAIN'S REGIONAL FUND (FLA)

Spain's rescue fund for its autonomous regions will grow to 23 billion euros ($29.82 billion) in 2013, up 5 billion euros from the amount budgeted for 2012, when nine regions including Catalonia requested the aid, according to a budget amendment .

IBERIA

Unions at Spain's flagshipcarrier Iberia, part of International Airlines Group together with British Airways, are considering calling a strike between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 to protest against massive layoffs at Iberia, according to Spanish press. IAG announced earlier this month it would slash 4,500 jobs (around a third of its workforce) at Iberia to become competitive

BANCO POPULAR

Spanish lender Banco Popular has covered 80 percent of a 2.5 billion euro ($3.2 billion) shares and rights issue, said the daily newspaper Gaceta citing sources at the bank. Popular, burdened by soured property assets, is trying to raise funds to avoid the need for state aid after an independent audit of Spanish banks found it would need extra capital to weather a serious economic downturn.

BANCO DE VALENCIA

Caixabank is expected to be among the bidders together with Bankinter and BBVA to buy the nationalised lender Banco de Valencia, said the daily newspaper ABC citing financial sources.

BANK RESCUE

Spain will tap around 40 billion euros ($52 billion) of aid from the euro zone's rescue fund to help recapitalise its banks, with 37 billion of that going to four nationalised lenders, economy minister Luis de Guindos confirmed on Monday.

GAS NATURAL

The spanish gas distributor on Monday denied comments by Ukrainian officials that it had agreed to build a liquified natural gas terminal in Ukraine.

BBVA

Spain's second-biggest bank issued a 2 billion euro, five year covered bond on Monday, at a lower yield than five year Spanish government bonds.