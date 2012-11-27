MADRID Nov 27 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
SPAIN'S REGIONAL FUND (FLA)
Spain's rescue fund for its autonomous regions will grow to
23 billion euros ($29.82 billion) in 2013, up 5 billion euros
from the amount budgeted for 2012, when nine regions including
Catalonia requested the aid, according to a budget amendment
.
IBERIA
Unions at Spain's flagshipcarrier Iberia, part of
International Airlines Group together with British
Airways, are considering calling a strike between Dec. 14 and
Dec. 21 to protest against massive layoffs at Iberia, according
to Spanish press. IAG announced earlier this month it would
slash 4,500 jobs (around a third of its workforce) at Iberia to
become competitive
BANCO POPULAR
Spanish lender Banco Popular has covered 80 percent of a 2.5
billion euro ($3.2 billion) shares and rights issue, said the
daily newspaper Gaceta citing sources at the bank. Popular,
burdened by soured property assets, is trying to raise funds to
avoid the need for state aid after an independent audit of
Spanish banks found it would need extra capital to weather a
serious economic downturn.
BANCO DE VALENCIA
Caixabank is expected to be among the bidders
together with Bankinter and BBVA to buy the
nationalised lender Banco de Valencia, said the daily newspaper
ABC citing financial sources.
BANK RESCUE
Spain will tap around 40 billion euros ($52 billion) of aid
from the euro zone's rescue fund to help recapitalise its banks,
with 37 billion of that going to four nationalised lenders,
economy minister Luis de Guindos confirmed on Monday.
GAS NATURAL
The spanish gas distributor on Monday denied comments by
Ukrainian officials that it had agreed to build a liquified
natural gas terminal in Ukraine.
BBVA
Spain's second-biggest bank issued a 2 billion euro, five
year covered bond on Monday, at a lower yield than five year
Spanish government bonds.