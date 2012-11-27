LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum
Investment Company (IPIC), rated Aa3/AA/AA, has revised price
guidance on its upcoming three-tranche dual-currency bond deal,
through which it is set to raise a combined USD2.9bn.
The issuer has set official guidance at 135-140bp over
midswaps on a USD750m three-year tranche. Official guidance on
the two euro-denominated tranches is set at 145-150bp over
midswaps for the 5.5-year tenor, and 195-200bp for the 10.5-year
maturity.
The company will raise a combined EUR1.65bn through the two
euro tranches.
Earlier on Tuesday IPIC released initial guidance of
160-170bp over midswaps for the 5.5-year tranche and 210-220bp
over midswaps for the 10.5-year tranche.
On Monday, the company released initial price guidance of 2%
area for the third tranche of the deal, a three-year US dollar
bond.
The Reg S deal is expected to price today.
BNP Paribas is acting as global co-ordinator on the
transaction and is joint bookrunner along with JP Morgan, NBAD,
Natixis, RBS and UniCredit.
(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)