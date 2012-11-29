Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

KGHM

The copper miner wants to triple its market capitalisation, which will require expanding its minerals portfolio, its chief executive tells Dziennik.

EUROCASH

The retailer could replace broadcaster TVN in Warsaw's main WIG20 index after a March reshuffle, writes Parkiet.

GROWTH

Poland's economic growth likely slowed to an annual 1.5-2.0 percent in the third quarter of 2012 from 2.3 percent in the April-June period, policymaker Elzbieta Chojna-Duch says.

