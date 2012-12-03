BRIEF-EDF board backs capital increase of 4 billion by end Q1 2017
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
PMI
Markit Economics releases manufacturing PMI data for Poland at 0800 GMT.
ADVERTISING
Poland's advertising market is set to shrink by 5.5 percent this year, more than previously expected, according to forecasts of media group ZenithOptimedia, daily Rzeczpospolita writes.
MILLENNIUM
Millennium Bank, the Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium bcp, has approved bond issue programmes worth up to 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.4 billion) aimed at financing its operations in the coming years.
PKN ORLEN
Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen is in advanced talks to Exxon Mobil Corp. and Talisman Energy on the purchase of their shale gas exploration permits in Poland, Rzeczpospolita reports without citing its sources.
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 Argentina's civil aviation authority approved on Monday 135 new routes for five airlines looking to start operating in Latin America's No. 3 economy at more competitive prices.