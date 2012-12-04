Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

COALITION TALKS

Prime Minister Donald Tusk and leader of junior coalition partner - the Peasants' Party (PSL), Janusz Piechocinski will hold a joint press conference at 13.00 GMT on Tuesday, where they will announce what role Piechocinski will take in the government.

According to daily Gazeta Wyborcza's unnamed sources, Piechocinski will assume the position of deputy prime minister and economy minister, while PSL's Jerzy Pietrewicz will become deputy finance minister.

INTEREST RATES

The central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) starts its two-day sitting, with analysts expecting the Council to cut the key rate for the second straight month by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent on Wednesday.

BONDS SUPPLY

The finance ministry will announce the supply for Thursday's switch tender at 14.00 GMT.

LUX MED

The British Bupa and private equity funds Bridgepoint, EQT and BC Partners have begun analysing the financial documents of Polish healthcare network Lux Med, Puls Biznesu daily reported without citing sources.

The bidders are to file binding offers by January 15, Puls also reported.

ALIOR BANK

Some managers of Polish private pension funds (OFE) expect the final price of Alior Bank in the initial public offering to reach 60-61 zlotys, while the managers of investment funds see the price at 55-60 zlotys or even lower, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

DEUTSCHE CAPITAL

Marek Kucharczyk, a Polish businessman has bought the investment firm Deutsche Capital Management which manages a portfolio worth 4.7 billion euros ($6.14 billion), Puls Biznesu reported.

ARCTIC PAPER

Polish paper producer sees no need to raise its price in the bid for the Swedish Rottneros, the chief executive of Arctic Paper told the Parkiet daily.

PKN

Polish top refiner PKN Orlen mulls buying more oil for its refineries via spot contracts instead of long-term contracts, Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources.