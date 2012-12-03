Fitch: Ronshine's Bond Tap Doesn't Affect Issue Rating of 'B+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Ronshine China Holdings Limited's (B+/Stable) proposed tap of its existing USD175m 6.95% senior notes due 2019 will not affect the 'B+' rating and Recovery Rating of 'RR4' on the bond. The proposed and existing notes will carry the same terms and conditions, and they are rated at the same level as Ronshine's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsec