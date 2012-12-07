BRIEF-New York Times Company reports nominations for board of directors
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
PKN
The refiner bought two licenses to explore for shale gas in Poland from ExxonMobil, writes Puls Biznesu.
FX RESERVES
The central bank will publish November foreign currency reserves data (1300).
PGNIG
The gas monopolist may be forced to shut down several extraction sites after a new tax makes them unprofitable, writes Dziennik.
DEBT
Poland plans to radically cut the issue of foreign denominated bonds next year, writes Dziennik, citing Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk.
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
* FCPT announces acquisition of a Mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million
* CBOE Holdings' acquisition of Bats Global Markets expected to close February 28