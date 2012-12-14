UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
MONEY SUPPLY
Poland's central bank will publish November money supply data at 1300 GMT.
ALIOR BANK
The mid-sized lender's shares will begin trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Friday in the largest initial public offering this year.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer has applied for an exploration licence in Kazakhstan to help it reach its long-flagged target of 700,000 tonnes of annual copper output by 2018.
NESTLE
The Swiss food group may build its 10th factory in Poland, with other countries also taken into account for its investments, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources.
...... For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources