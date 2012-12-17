Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

PUBLIC DEBT

Poland's public debt, according to a domestic methodology, should come in at around 53 percent of gross domestic product this year, deputy finance minister Wojciech Kowalczyk told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna in an interview.

The minister also said that Poland may secure around 50 percent of its 2013 borrowing needs in the first quarter of the year.

EURO

Poland should meet the euro entry Maastricht criteria in 2015 and adopt the euro in 2017, deputy head of Council of Europe Development Bank told daily Gazeta Wyborcza in an interview.

Over the weekend, Poland's president adviser Roman Kuzniar said Poland could join the bloc as soon as 2016.

EUROBONDS BUYBACK

Poland plans to buy back 200 million euros worth of eurobonds maturing on the 5th of February next year at a tender on Monday.

PHN

Poland plans to privatise part of its stake in real estate holding company PHN through a share offering and then sell 'a significant' part of it to a strategic investor, the Treasury said in a statement on Friday.