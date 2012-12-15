BRIEF-Daxor Corp says Michael Feldschuh appointed Chairman
* In a unanimous vote Michael Feldschuh was appointed Chairman on Feb 14 - SEC filing
Dec 15 Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following November consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Saturday, Emirates News Agency reported. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 11/12 10/12 11/11 pct change month/month 0.1 0.0 -0.1 pct change year/year 0.8 0.8 0.6 NOTE. Analysts polled by Reuters in September expected average inflation in the United Arab Emirates federation, where Abu Dhabi is one of seven members, at 1.3 percent in 2012 after 0.9 percent in 2011.
* Zincore regains full ownership of Dolores Porphyry Copper project and exchanges convertible loan for project royalty
* Comtech telecommunications corp. awarded $2.0 million HPA contract