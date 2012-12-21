LONDON Dec 21 British actor Hugh Grant has
accepted a "substantial sum" after settling his phone-hacking
damages action against the publishers of the now defunct News of
the World, his lawyer said on Friday.
The actor, a strident critic of Britain's tabloid newspaper
culture, will donate the money to 'Hacked Off', a pressure group
that helped bring about a public inquiry into press practices.
"Hugh Grant has today settled his claims for damages and
other legal remedies arising out of the unlawful activities of
News of the World journalists and others over a number of
years," the actor's lawyer said in a statement.
Grant, who gave evidence to the Leveson inquiry into British
press conduct in November 2011, was one of several high-profile
figures who launched legal action against the British arm of
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
"Settled hacking suit with NI (News International). 100 % of
money plus more goes to #HackedOff coffers. Just in time for
Christmas, Rupert," Grant tweeted on Friday.