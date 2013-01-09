Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
INTEREST RATES
The central bank to announce its monthly rate decision. All
27 analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to cut the key
rate by 25 basis points to 4.00 percent.
TPSA
Poland's top telecoms group is seeking an advisor for a
possible sale of its internet portal, two sources tell Reuters,
as it struggles with competition from other mobile operators and
an economic slowdown.
COAL MINES
Polish coal mines booked a combined net profit of 1.7
billion zlotys ($538.5 million) last year, writes
Rzeczpospolita.
TELECOMS
The Polish telecoms market's combined revenue will fall 2.5
percent this year to 47.2 billion zlotys, Rzeczpospolita says.
