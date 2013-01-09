DUBLIN Jan 9 Ireland will be judged to have regained the market access needed to qualify for the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme when it places a new benchmark bond on two occasions, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

The head of Ireland's debt agency said it was very close to qualifying for the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) scheme after the country's bond sale this week, and that a return to monthly auctions may be enough to do so.

"The ECB would probably say a significant issuance of 9-year paper - maybe twice - and then they would call that full access," Michael Noonan told a news conference.