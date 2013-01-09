Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
DUBLIN Jan 9 Ireland will be judged to have regained the market access needed to qualify for the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme when it places a new benchmark bond on two occasions, its finance minister said on Wednesday.
The head of Ireland's debt agency said it was very close to qualifying for the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) scheme after the country's bond sale this week, and that a return to monthly auctions may be enough to do so.
"The ECB would probably say a significant issuance of 9-year paper - maybe twice - and then they would call that full access," Michael Noonan told a news conference.
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.