Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

KGHM

Europe's No.2 copper producer wants to publish its new long-term strategy in the second quarter, with the plan including the miner's new energy policy and acquisitions, KGHM's deputy chief was quoted by daily Parkiet on Friday.

TELECOMS

"It would do everyone good" to divide TPSA, Poland's No.1 telecom and France Telecom's unit, into retail and wholesale parts, head of the Polish telecoms regulator UKE, Magdalena Gaj told daily Rzeczpospolita, adding it was her business opinion.

FINANCE MINISTRY

Investigators from Poland's central investigation bureau CBS are running probes in the Finance Ministry in a case regarding slot machine distribution, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said on his webpage without naming its sources.

The ministry was not immediately available for comment. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX