Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
ZLOTY
Poland's zloty should weaken up to 6 percent from its
current levels to make the country's exports and economy more
competitive, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski told the
Rzeczpospolita daily on Monday.
MONETARY POLICY
Polish rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch told Bloomberg
Businessweek that another rate cut seems justified but it
remains unclear if there will majority support for further
monetary easing.
POLISH INVESTMENTS
Polish Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna that first deals from the large
government-sponsored programme of infrastructure investments
should be signed in the first quarter and the programme should
boost total investments in 2013 by up to 10 billion zlotys
($3.24 billion).
PHN
The treasury ministry decided to sell a minority stake in
its real estate group PHN on the Warsaw bourse and the company's
IPO could take place mid-February, Parkiet daily reported citing
unnamed sources.
MONEY SUPPLY
Poland's central bank releases M3 money supply data for
December at 1300 GMT.
($1 = 3.0850 Polish zlotys)