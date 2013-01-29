Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): 2012 GDP Poland's statistics office will publish preliminary 2012 gross domestic product data at 0900 GMT. KULCZYK'S POWER PLANT Elektrownia Polnoc, the power company controlled by Polish millionaire Jan Kulczyk, plans to choose in the coming weeks a company to construct two coal fired units with a capacity of up to 2000 megawatt in Poland's Pomerania region, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported quoting the company representative. The contract is estimated at 12 billion zlotys ($3.85 billion) and the French Alstom, Chinese consortium of Shanghai Electric Group (SEG) and Polish builder Polimex-Mostostal are bidding for the contract, the daily said. Kulczyk is at the same time looking for a partner that would acquire a 49-percent percent stake in the project. PKP CARGO Polish railway operator PKP plans to list goods carrier PKP Cargo, which it co-owns with the government, by early next year. PHN Fund managers polled by daily Parkiet on average expect the share price of the privatised real-estate holding PHN to amount to 20 zlotys, significantly below the maximum price set at 26 zlotys. ENERGA Poland's treasury ministry would like the power group Energa to debut on the stock exchange by the midde of the year, but the process may be delayed due to the lack of legislation regarding renewable energy, Parkiet daily reported without naming its sources. CIA JAILS Lawyers for a man who says the CIA held him in a secret prison in a Polish forest asked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Monday to rule on his case because they say a criminal investigation run by Poland is going nowhere. PKL There are 12 preminary bidders for Polish touristic infrastructure operator Polskie Koleje Linowe (PKL), which has been put up for sale by state railways PKP, the Puls Biznesu daily reported. Among the bidders is the Slovak company Tatry Mountain Resorts. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1194 Polish zlotys)