Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): DEBT Poland's finance ministry offers PLN 1.0-2.0 billion zlotys worth of treasury bills at a primary tender. CARRIER LOT Poland's troubled national carrier LOT will pick its new chief executive on Monday, various media reported. Last week Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the fate of his Treasury Minister would depend on the success of the restructuring plan that LOT must undertake in order to prevent bankruptcy. ASSECO Asseco Poland will post better financial results for 2012 than for 2011, its chief executive Adam Goral was quoted as saying by daily Parkiet. Goral added, however, that 2013 will be a difficult year for the IT sector. BUILDERS Prosecutors have charged executives who worked for nine construction companies, including several multinationals, of illegal price fixing to win European-funded road-building contracts, court documents seen by Reuters show. ($1 = 3.0966 Polish zlotys)