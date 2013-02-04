BRIEF-Alere provides update on Arriva Medical
* Disagree with court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief
ABU DHABI Feb 4 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has no plans to cancel its order for Boeing's troubled 787 Dreamliner, the Gulf carrier's Chief Executive James Hogan said on Monday.
All 50 Boeing 787s remain grounded as authorities in the United States, Japan and France investigate the Boston battery fire and a separate battery failure that forced a second 787 to make an emergency landing in Japan a week later.
"(The) 787 is a great aircraft, we have no doubt it will be resolved and the aircraft will be up and fine," Hogan said.
When asked if Etihad would cancel any Boeing orders, he said: "Not at all."
Etihad has a total of 41 787-9 Dreamliners on order and options for an additional 25 aircraft.
Hogan also said that the airline has had no discussions with Italian carrier Alitalia beyond code sharing.
* Disagree with court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
March 9 A group that includes Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies, and private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management has emerged as a bidder for Time Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.