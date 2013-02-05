Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
INTEREST RATES
Poland's central bank Monetary Policy Council (MPC) starts
its 2-day meeting on interest rates. It will announce its
decision on Wednesday.
All 27 analysts polled by Reuters expect the Council to cut
the key rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent this month.
PHN
The Polish treasury set the price in the initial public
offering of real estate group PHN at 22 zlotys per share, below
the targeted maximum price and valuing the IPO at 239 million
zlotys ($77.7 million), PHN said late on Monday.
PGE'S OPOLE POWER PLANT
A regional administrative court may pass a ruling tommorrow
regarding the environmental permit for the Opole power plant
investment planned by Poland's largest power group PGE,
parkiet daily reported. The investment is worth over 9 billion
zlotys ($2.93 billion).
AGORA
Piotr Niemczycki, the chief executive of the media group,
which publishes daily Gazeta Wyborcza, has resigned, the company
said late on Monday. Niemczyski had been Agora's CEO since
November 2008.
Following the resignation, the board delegated its member,
Wanda Rapaczynski, to serve as interim CEO for three months.
Rapaczynski has served as Agora's chief executive in 1998-2007.
LOT
Polish flag carrier will announce a reduction of its flight
schedule shortly after the company's supervisory board choses a
new chief executive for the indebted airline, daily Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna reported.
GPW
The Warsaw stock exchange GPW is looking into the option of
shortening the trading session by half an hour, Puls Biznesu
reported without naming its sources.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.0748 Polish zlotys)