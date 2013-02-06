UPDATE 7-Oil whipsaws as production seen rising, more OPEC cuts discussed
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
LONDON Feb 6 Britain's financial regulator the Financial Services Authority said, as part of its probe into Libor rigging, that at least 21 people were involved in inappropriate misconduct at the Royal Bank of Scotland.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
LIMA, March 6 Workers at Cerro Verde mine, one of the largest copper producers in Peru, plan to start a five-day strike on Friday to demand better labor conditions, a union representative said on Monday.