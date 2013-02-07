LONDON Feb 7 ICAP lifted trading levels
at the start of the year after a dip at the end of 2012 and said
it expected to post annual profit in line with expectations,
offering a boost to the broker under investigation for Libor
fixing.
ICAP said on Thursday foreign exchange trading last month
was up 22 percent on last year while bond trading rose 16
percent on January 2012.
In the three months to the end of December, electronic
currency and bond trading fall 9 percent to a daily average of
$664 billion.
The broker said it expects pre-tax profit for the year to 31
March 2013 to be within the current analyst range of 280 million
to 305 million pounds ($428 million-$477 million).
"While December was even slower than expected, we've seen a
marked improvement in trading volumes since the beginning of
January across our entire business, although it is premature to
tell if this is the start of a more sustained upturn," said ICAP
Chief Executive Michael Spencer.
ICAP, the world's largest inter-dealer broker, said two
weeks ago one of its subsidiaries was the subject of
investigation by the Financial Services Authority in connection
with the fixing of interest rates.