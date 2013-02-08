Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): BRE BANK The lender, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, reports fourth-quarter earnings. Analysts expect its bottom line to drop 14 percent to 244 million zlotys on souring loans. The Polish bank said it planned a dividend payout of around a third of its 2012 profit. EUROCASH Polish wholesaler and distributor Eurocash replaced broadcaster TVN in Warsaw bourse's blue-chip index WIG20, the bourse said in a statement on Thursday. EU BUDGET European Union leaders have agreed the broad lines of a deal on the bloc's budget for 2014-2020 that would fix total EU spending at 960 billion euros over the seven-year period. Poland is to get 72.4 billion euros in cohesion funds under the newly proposed European Union's long-term spending plan, TVP Info channel quoted its sources as saying. FOREIGN INVESTMENTS The probability of a sudden capital outflow from Poland is not great and the country is in for an economic slowdown but not recession, Andrzej Slawinski, head of the Polish central bank's economic institute, told daily Rzeczpospolita. POLITICAL POLL Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) can count on a 25-percent support, six percentage points less than in the last poll and just one percentage point above the main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), daily Gazeta Wyborcza quoted the last reading of the CBOS poll. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX